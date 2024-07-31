Warning after blue-green algae outbreak - what is it, why is it harmful and how to keep your dog safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Outbreaks have already been recorded across Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, with visitors warned to keep out of affected ponds and lakes due to the high risks.

Blue-green algae typically comes into season during warmer months from spring to autumn, with higher water temperatures causing the algae to multiply. It thrives in nutrient-rich, stagnant water, making ponds and lakes prime locations for outbreaks that can prove deadly to our four-legged-friends.

Apley Pool in Telford was closed for fishing as of Monday, July 29 after high levels of toxic blue-green algae were discovered in the water.

The main pool at Apley Woods in Telford was closed to the public and fishing due to high levels of blue-green algae

It might be tempting to let your pet cool off in the lake during the warm weather, but a leading pet health expert is warning of the life-threatening risk that blue-green algae poses to dogs.

Veterinary and nutrition consultant from Burns Pet Nutrition, Emily Boardman warns that dogs can become seriously ill, or even die, from coming into contact with the toxic algae. Here’s everything you need to know about what blue-green algae is and how to keep you and your dog safe.

What are blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, that can be found in lakes, canals and rivers around the world. The algae can produce toxic chemicals which is dangerous to the health of both people and animals.