Local water company awarded top environment status despite river pollution concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Only three UK water companies received the top rating of four stars - Severn Trent, United Utilities and Wessex Water - in the report released today (Tuesday).

It's the fifth year in a row that Severn Trent has been given the top rating, which is reportedly the first time that a company has enjoyed such a run of success since the reports began back in 2011.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO said: “Our customers want to know that we’re getting it right when it comes to caring for the environment, and this recognition again reflects that promise and commitment.

"While we welcome the tougher measures year on year to drive continued improvements there’s always more to be done, and we’re doing it.

“Continued investment, an accelerated spills reduction programme, bold river commitments, and an ambition to net zero is just some of what helps demonstrate to our customers that we’re moving further and faster than anyone else when it comes to doing right by the environment.”

Severn Trent has been awarded the top rating for its environmental performance for the fifth year running

The company also said its five-year business plan has been rated as outstanding and includes an additional £2billion investment to improve river quality and £1.2bn earmarked for storm overflows.

The EA report comes just five months after Severn Trent was handed a £2m fine for allowing huge amounts of raw sewage to be discharged into the River Trent between November 2019 and February 2020.

It's also just a week since the water regulator Ofwat announced Severn Trent was among four more water companies it was investigating over sewage spills.

The regulator said that it had served formal notices on Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent and United Utilities, asking them to provide evidence for its investigation into companies’ wastewater management.

It means that enforcement action is being taken against all water and wastewater companies in England and Wales.