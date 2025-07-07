They intend looking at place plans completed by other local towns before starting to pull some basic ideas together themselves.

A Place Plan, or Local Place Plan, is a community-led document that outlines the vision and aspirations for the development and use of land within a specific area.

It serves as a tool for community engagement in the planning process, allowing residents to voice their ideas and shape the future of their local area

Town Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks D-Silva asked the town council if they would like to develop a place plan as other councils have done but he warned they can cost upto £60,000 and are very time consuming.

“Is it something we want to look at in the future, is a local development plan something we feel should be in place for Llandrindod Wells and should we be making further enquiries? Should we ask the Cabinet Member for Planing at Powys County Council, Councillor Jake Berriman to come and talk to us.”

Councillor Rob Thomas??? Said he thought they should start thinking about it.

“We should have some sort of plan for the town. I don’t see why we can’t work towards it,” he said.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said the process is do-able although it is time consuming and she said Newtown has done it and it took about three years.

Local residents should be consulted about what they want in the town Councillor Paul …….said and Councillor Sian Meredith suggested they could run another Survey Monkey to consult them.

“We are building something like 400 homes in Llandrindod Wells now but there is a shortage of room at the doctors, there are no new jobs, no new industrial estates for job creation, dental surgery issues. I think what we can do is look at other town’s plans and put a few ideas together and then ask people what they think and slowly build up a place plan.”

Members agreed to start building a skeleton place plan by looking at other towns’ plans and putting some ideas together before asking local residents what they think.