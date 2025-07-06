Is the heatwave over? Not according to the Met Office - here's when scorching temperatures are set to return to Shropshire

But is the heatwave that saw near-record temperatures in June now over?

Not according to the Met Office, who say Sunday's downpours are just a blip.

According the meteorology service, Sunday's overcast weather is set to end by the evening.

The sun is set to make a comeback to Shropshire on Monday.

While the morning may start with a few scattered showers, by lunchtime temperatures are set to reach 20C degrees.

And things are only set to improve all week.

The heatwave is to return this week

Tuesday will see highs of 22C Degrees, and the mercury will continue to rise through Wednesday when temperatures are set to peak at 26C Degrees.

But by Friday, highs are predicted to reach a scorching 29C Degrees – with the sunshine set to last well into next weekend.

Marco Petagna, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said the UK is set for its third heatwave of the year by the end of the week.

He said: “The headline is a changeable theme to the next couple of days and then the weather will become more settled as we go into next week.

“It could well reach heatwave criteria again across England and Wales towards the end of next week.

“In the short term, it’s quite a mixed picture. There’s a lot of cloud around, and bits and pieces of showery rain around.

“Across the East of England, the weather could turn heavy and thundery and there’s a warning out for thunderstorms between 7am to 7pm, because of the unsettled atmosphere.

“We could see an inch or two of rain and several thunderstorms there on Sunday, and that showery scene continues into Monday as well, especially in the north and east of the UK."