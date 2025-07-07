Birmingham bin strikes: Photos show "apocalyptic" mountains of rubbish on streets six months into strikes

Photos show the streets of Birmingham drowning in "apocalyptic" mountains of rubbish six months into the city's unprecedented bin strikes.

Disgruntled residents say overflowing wheelie bins and piles of waste are making life a misery as the long-running industrial action continues in the Second City.

Despite lengthy negotiations between the Unite union and Birmingham City Council, there still appears to be no end in sight half a year on.

Locals say they feel "forgotten about" as the city remains plagued by overflowing rubbish, foul smells and infestations of giant rats dubbed the 'Squeaky Blinders'.

Pictures taken on July 6 show huge mounds of trash littering the pavements, including dumped mattresses, boxes, black bags - and bins blocking the way of pedestrians.

Rubbish still piled up on the streets of Birmingham following six months of bin strikes.

Birmingham residents on the city’s bin strikes six months in

Student Bethany Campbell, 22, of Selly Oak, said: "We just can't believe it's still going on, what is taking so long?

"The worst part is that the decision makers probably don't even live in Brum, so they have no idea what a nightmare this is for us.

"The place stinks, it looks atrocious and residents just feel like they are being forgotten about. Nobody should live like this in modern Britain."

Student Theo Charlton, 21, also from Selly Oak, told the BBC: "The other day I was looking at everyone moving out and it was apocalyptic the amount of rubbish left behind.

"People don't prepare for leaving, they just dump so much stuff. I thought to myself, 'that's going to be there for ages, it's not going to get collected."

A dumped mattress in Birmingham after six months of bin strikes.

Izzy Knowles - Liberal Democrat councillor

Izzy Knowles, a Liberal Democrat councillor, said residents living in flats in Moseley had little to no recycling facilities and waste was becoming "contaminated".

She said: "The recycling is totally full up. It's getting contaminated. Some don't have cars, even if they go to the tip they're not allowed in as pedestrians."

Birmingham residents say overflowing wheelie bins are making life a misery as the industrial action continues.

Sharon Graham - Unite general secretary

The walkout began in January over pay cuts of up to £8,000 impacting around 400 workers who are either former waste recycling collection officers or bin lorry drivers.

The workers have a mandate to continue striking until December and last week staged a demonstration outside the Local Government Association (LGA) conference in Liverpool.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said the union would be “relentless” in its pursuit of a fair deal.

She said: "John Cotton needs to stop hiding from the biggest issue facing his council - the bin strikes.

"Birmingham residents understand exactly why the bin workers are striking:

"The scale of the cuts being proposed by the council are indefensible. Many of these bin workers face losing their homes.

“It’s time John Cotton stepped up, entered the room, and resolved this dispute.

"The protest should also put other councils attending the LGA conference on notice if they are thinking of trying to get workers to pay for mistakes made by politicians:

"Unite will be relentless in the fightback.”

Bin bags piled high on a Birmingham street.

Birmingham City Council statement

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said: “The council recognises the significant impact that industrial action has had on the people and communities of Birmingham and thanks every resident for their continued patience under difficult circumstances.

"The council is grateful for the community groups who are working to clear waste and helping their fellow residents during this challenging time.

"Since the injunction was ratified we have been able to deploy all our available fleet meaning we have cleared the backlog and are able to implement our contingency plan.

“Residents of Birmingham want and deserve a better waste collection service and the restructure that Unite is opposing is part of the much-needed transformation of the service.

“The council remains committed to resolving the industrial action in the best interest of all parties involved.”