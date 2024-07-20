Planners give nod to barn conversion at second attempt
A barn can be converted to form a home after being granted planning permission.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Walker family, at White Lodge Farm in High Ercall, to the north- west of Telford, resubmitted a proposal after a previous scheme was withdrawn for ecological and historical matters to be addressed.
The barn pre-dates 1880 and was formerly used as a cow shed. However, despite it still being in use, due to the traditional nature of the building, it is underutilised, so a conversion into residential use is considered an appropriate use.
It will create a three-bedroom home with a living/dining space, kitchen and a boot room/utility space. A detached garage also forms part of the conversion, providing parking and a secure garden store.
The home will be accessed by Park Lane, which is an existing private access used for agricultural vehicles.