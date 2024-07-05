Charity want to convert former Llandrindod Wells care home into flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Colwyn Bay based charity Adferiad Recovery Ltd want to convert the former care home at Fronheulog on Ithon road into 14 flats.

It also proposes converting an office which is behind the care home into a dwelling and provide extra parking spaces at the site.

A pre-application consultation on the proposal was held between May 17 and June 14 which concluded that “no overriding or specialist objections” were received from specialist consultees during the process.

The 'lack' of objection from Llandrindod Wells town council was also 'welcomed.'

The proposal is explained in a planning statement by Alan Southerby planning ltd.

Mr Southerby said: “The site currently accommodates a vacant care home and its grounds, which has in the past been unable to continue to viably function and operate as a care home as it cannot feasibly be modified to meet current standards.

“Instead, the applicant wishes to convert the property into self-contained residential units allowing for independent living, which is both economically viable and a feasible alternative.

“The circumstances demonstrate that there is no realistic potential for continued use as a care home and that its loss is justified.”

He said that it was 'understood' that the building had been for sale since it closed in 2017/2018.

The care home would be split into 14 individual self-contained one-bedroom and studio flats with seven on each floor.

The office at the back, which was once a bungalow, would be “brought back into residential use” and become a separate two bedroom dwelling.

Mr Southerby said: “Externally, no changes are proposed to the appearance of the building, including to the roof and roof void, other than a new ground floor personnel door in the east elevation.

“Some changes are proposed within the grounds to enable additional parking spaces to be provided to allow for one space per flat plus two for the bungalow.”

“Overall, a sympathetic conversion scheme is proposed, the design, layout, scale and density of which, whilst making the most efficient use of the space available, would reflect and respect the character of existing development in this part of the town, and the wider context of the site.”

Adferiad Recovery provide help and support for people with mental health, addiction, and complex needs to: “maximise their potential and achieve a better quality of life.”

A decision is expected by August 27.