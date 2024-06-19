Plans to replace bungalow with building twice the size are refused by county planners

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The plan proposed by applicant TK And L Evans would have seen an existing bungalow and outbuilding on the site, just off the A458 near Rowton, demolished and replaced with a new dwelling.

The council’s planning committee was told that the new property would enable the applicants to downsize from their existing three-storey farmhouse following their retirement from the agricultural industry, while remaining in the area to provide support to the family business.

The proposal had been recommended for outright refusal by council planning officers, who said it was “significantly larger than the existing dwelling and is not sympathetic to the size, mass, character and appearance of the existing structure”.

However the application was considered by the committee after being called in at the request of Loton councillor Ed Potter.

Supporting the application, Councillor Potter said the development would support a family business which was important to to local community, and would replace an existing bungalow which was of “poor quality” post war construction.

“I’m particularly supportive of this because this is a family who run an agricultural business, [with] a hospitality business connected to that as part of their farm diversification,” he said.

“The nature of the family business requires people to live nearby... I’d like to see within my communities that they remain vibrant, that families and people associated with local businesses are able to stay and continue to work within those local communities.

“This would enable the succession planning for the agricultural business to move forward which is incredibly important.”

Planning agent Mike Lloyd, representing planning firm Berrys, said that while they acknowledged the property was “significantly larger” than the one it replaced, the applicants could have achieved the same floor-size with an extension, under permitted development rules.

Addressing the committee, Councillor Vince Hunt said that while the principle of replacing the existing building was accepted, the scale of the proposal meant he was unable to support it.

“The original house was allowed here in 1964 as a dwelling to support people using the smallholding. That dwelling wouldn’t have been allowed if it hadn’t have been in support of a small farm,” he said.

“Because this is so far off the footprint of the existing dwelling, in effect this becomes an application for a new build in open countryside.

“I don’t think this is the right application before us, I think it’s too big and it isn’t reflective of what the original consent was, which was given in open countryside to support the farm.”

Councillor Nat Green (Quarry and Coton Hill) added that while he had “great sympathy” with property owners in the area, this application needed to be re-worked.

“I don’t think anyone disagrees with the principle of building a structure on that site, it’s just the manner in which it’s being presented,” he added.