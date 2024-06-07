Cosford Air Show weather report: What precautions to take to RAF Cosford this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Its headline is that the weekend including Sunday will be one of sunny spells and showers but more information reveals that your big coat, an umbrella, something for hay fever and some sun cream should also be packed away with the picnic.

Saturday will see any early showers slowly clearing away to the south through the morning. This will be followed by a dry afternoon with sunny spells. The maximum temperature is set to be around 17C.

The big day on Sunday will generally be a mixture of bright or sunny spells and isolated showers.

The second day of the weekend is set to be sunny changing to cloudy by late morning with a maximum of 15C.

The Met Office data says that sunburning UV levels will be 'high' for at least part of the day around 1pm, and the pollen count will also be 'high'.

Pollution is forecast to be 'low'.