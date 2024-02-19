Next steps in 'ambitious' plans to stop chronic flooding blighting communities

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWM) is being developed by the Environment Agency (EA) as a means of preventing some of the chronic flooding that has affected Shropshire and the borders in recent years.

On Wednesday Shropshire Council's cabinet will be asked to sign off on joining a 'joint project board' to develop the plan.

A paper prepared for the cabinet says that consultations with the public will be arranged but that they "will not focus on specific options at this stage".

The plans could utilise a number of measures to tackle flooding in the upper Severn catchment – water which filters down and affects communities in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, and into Worcestershire.

The EA, which is leading the work, was given £10m from the Government in 2020 to draw up the plan.

The project board will be made up of the EA, Shropshire Council, Powys County Council, and Natural Resources Wales.

A report from Shropshire Council's director of place, Mark Barrow, explains that the cross-border nature of the River Severn means a joint approach is needed for the plans to be successful.

It states: "The SVWM scheme is an ambitious project developing innovative, holistic approaches to sustainable water management across the upper River Severn catchment.

"The approach focuses on how the natural landscape and natural processes may be used to contribute to community resilience and improved wellbeing in the face of climate change and future flood risk.

"Flood risk on the River Severn is not an issue that observes the border. Communities and infrastructure in England and Wales need a coherent approach to the management of water. For that to be successful it is essential that a joint approach between English and Welsh authorities is enabled and supported.

"The SVWM seeks to provide such an integrated approach to catchment management which Shropshire Council and Powys County Council can support through the newly formed cross-border collaboration, the Marches Forward Partnership."

Mr Barrow outlines how the EA has been looking at what can actually be done for two years – and how much human intervention is needed to tackle the issue.

The report states: "Over the past 24 months the Environment Agency has led the initial stages of the project, creating the tools and frameworks necessary to develop a technical solution of the scale required to address the significant climate challenges faced by the catchment.

"This work has been used to identify “the art of the possible” and to understand the potential degree of intervention that might be required across Shropshire and Powys to mitigate some of the substantial impacts experienced from flooding over the past few years."