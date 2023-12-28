Video shows dark skies and heavy rain as band of heavy showers passes over Shropshire

Rainfall radar showed the band of heavy rain moving through Wales and Powys and into Shropshire.

At midday on Thursday the skies darkened over the Shropshire Star's Telford office and a squally shower saw rain bouncing off the car park.

The Met Office said heavy showers affected many areas in the morning, with a particularly intense band of showers and thunderstorms currently in Cardigan Bay, moving into west Wales.

They warned people to expect some strong and gusty winds, localised flooding and some lightning during the next few hours.

The Met Office app forecasted that it should all have passed by 1pm.