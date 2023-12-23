Controversial affordable housing development in rural Shropshire village finally gets signed off

The 24 homes will be positioned on ‘largely undeveloped’ greenfield land at the rear of the Lion Inn pub, on Newport Road, Edgmond.

Plans will see the pub’s car park redesigned and extended, while a part of the current beer garden will be lost to the housing estate.

Proposals were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in December 2021 and received 163 letters of objections.

The housing estate is planned to consist of semi-detached homes with a mixture of two and three bedrooms.

The pub’s existing boundary wall will be removed to improve visibility and a two-metre footpath is proposed across the site frontage for pedestrians.

Six of the homes are planned to be available for shared ownership and 18 for affordable rent.