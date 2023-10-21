Storm Babet: Car parks close in Shrewsbury as the river rises

Picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says Frankwell Main and Frankwell Riverside car parks are now closed and no overnight parking will be allowed at St Julian’s.

A council statement said the Environment Agency was due to close the exit gate from Frankwell Main at around 5pm.

Anyone with their car still there this evening has been asked to drive carefully towards the ENTRY gate where a team member can release it.

The council statement adds: "All resident permit and season ticket holders are asked to move vehicles to Raven Meadows multi-storey if at Frankwell, and to Abbey Foregate car park if at St Julian's.

"If you have a weekly ticket purchased prior to the closure of the car park at Frankwell you may go to the multi-storey to park for free."

They add: "If you’re attending Theatre Severn tonight, or for other evening parking, please use the multi-storey.