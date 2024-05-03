Unsettled and uncertain weather forecast for May Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With temperatures set to crawl back up into the mid-teens, you might be optimistic that the Bank Holiday weekend will bring some sunshine.

An area of low pressure has caused a lot of uncertainty in the forecasts - but downpours are looking likely to dampen the mood.

When and where they'll appear is still up in the air, as the Met Office reports that various computer models are disagreeing about the track of an area of low pressure.

The area of low pressure over central Europe at the moment was the reason a yellow National Severe Weather Warning for thunderstorms was placed until midnight on Thursday.

That feed of warm air has lifted temperatures - some places in the UK saw temperatures as high as 20C on Thursday - and the good news is that temperatures in the West Midlands are expected to stay above 10C over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.

"While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm. But for the exact details for your area, stay up to date with the forecast over the coming days.”

At the moment, Friday is looking to stay overcast and wet - with longer spells of rain through the late afternoon and evening.

The trend should continue overnight on Friday, with outbreaks of showery rain pushing westwards.

Saturday is also looking dull and grey but slightly drier, with some places seeing some patchy light rain in the morning and early afternoon and an average daytime temperature of around 13C.

Sunday is currently forecast to be largely dry with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are looking to linger around 14C on Sunday.

Forecasters are currently optimistic about some sunshine with the odd shower on Monday, with temperatures around 14C.