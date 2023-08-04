Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building, off Comberton Hill, Kidderminster..

CCTV footage showed that Alexender Jones, aged 29, of Lodge Road Caravan Site, Lodge Road, Donnington, was responsible for tipping the conifer branches in Bluebell Lane, Sutton Hill.

Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted Jones after he ignored a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping and a reminder to pay.

He pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this week and was ordered to pay a total of £2,071.78.

Jones’s white Ford Transit van, carrying tree waste, was twice caught on camera entering and leaving Bluebell Lane on August 11 last year.

The following day a council officer visited the site and discovered a large fly-tip of conifer branches blocking the road and costing £450 to remove. A DVLA check confirmed Jones was the van’s registered owner.

Court records show that Jones was ordered to pay court costs of £1,399.78, received a fine of £480, was told to pay a victim surcharge of £192.

The magistrates took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “Any act of fly-tipping is potentially harmful to the public but in this case the defendant dumped the tree waste in the middle of the road with no regard for the safety of others.

“This council takes all fly-tipping extremely seriously whatever the type of waste. It’s deeply concerning that some people think it is acceptable to dump waste anywhere despite all our efforts to educate people about how to properly dispose of waste and the fact we are issuing more fines.

“That’s why we welcome new powers that came into force this week allowing councils to increase the maximum fine for fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000 which we hope will make people think twice before committing this environmental crime.

“Our residents have the right to live in a clean and safe borough and not be subjected to eyesore waste being dumped without care and harming our neighbourhoods.”

Businesses which produce tree waste should have a contract in place to dispose of it legally.

The council says residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping using the MyTelford app, which logs the exact location for crews to clear it away.