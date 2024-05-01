Salopians learn about rivers and the environment at Earth Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, by the English Bridge in the county town, hosted the "Guardians of Creation" themed day.

Activities included "messy vintage", where attendees shared recollections of the environment they experienced as children and compared that with what they see now, as well as the family orientated "messy church" and an outdoor family event along the Rea Brook.

Severn Rivers Trust put up a display about their work improving water quality and reducing flooding in the Rea Brook catchment (including a hands-on model of a catchment). There was also a series of talks on the theme of "Looking After Our Backyard", with speakers from Shropshire Wildlife Trust and CPRE (the Countryside Charity).

Several events were held in collaboration with local environmental organisations.

Reverends Mark Rodgers and Camilla Veitch said: “For many years members of Shrewsbury United Reformed Church have championed solutions to environmental issues. We were so happy that the Eco Group have put on these events to raise awareness of these issues with the community during this Guardians of Creation week. Their dedication to the cause not only benefits the church but the wider community too. Well done to all involved."

Mike Streetly, coordinator of the church’s eco group added: "I’m really pleased with the range and quality of the events we managed to run this year. We want the church to be seen to be a point at which people can meet to share concerns about environmental issues and work together to find sustainable solutions.

"So much current discussion around this is negative and divisive, making it more important than ever to be working together to find common ground on these really serious issues we’re facing as a society."