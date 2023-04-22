Shropshire climate protesters descend on capital to join huge eco protest

Shrewsbury resident with a barrier they carried at the march

The protesters joined others from across the country for a 'Unite For Nature Rally' and 'Biodiversity March'.

It is the second of four days of protests and marches during ‘The Big One’ in Westminster between April 21 and 24, with more than 200 groups joining Extinction Rebellion in calling on the UK government to act on the climate and ecological crisis.

The event saw TV wildlife presenter Chris Packham addressing the crowd, and was scheduled to coincide with Earth Day, the annual anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

During the march protesters circled around key government departments in Westminster before ending in Parliament Square for a mass ‘die-in’ – a symbolic spectacle where participants lay down in silence, in memory and mourning for the 70 per cent decline in wild animal populations since the first Earth Day in 1970.

Residents from Shrewsbury joined the procession with a handmade banner featuring Charles Darwin, the iconic loop of the River Severn, and various insects and mammals that are under threat from extinction.

A banner carried by Shrewsbury residents

Wellington residents at the march

They were joined by Salopians from Bishop’s Castle, Ludlow, Newport, Oswestry, Telford and Wellington.

Sam Devine Turner, a wildlife educator from Shrewsbury, said: "Nature in the UK is in crisis. Due to a fast changing climate, habitat destruction, intensive agriculture and an attitude that we can continue to exploit nature's resources and systems without consequence, over 40 per cent of our wildlife has declined since the 1970s. I’m a co-chair of the Shropshire Dormouse Group and since I began volunteering in Shropshire’s ancient woodlands five years ago I have watched hazel dormice numbers decline right under my nose.

"As someone who was brought up to respect and cherish wildlife and nature and who feels deeply connected to the natural world, my heart breaks to see all the wonderful signs that wildlife is around us disappearing right before my very eyes.

"Where are the clouds of insects, pollinating flowers and providing abundant food for other species? Where are the badger paths, worn bare and covered with footprints from years of habitual use? Where are the cuckoos, and the curlew, and the lapwings? I mourn for them all.

"I call on the UK government to do everything within their power to halt the impacts of climate change, to stop building new roads and destroying veteran trees, hedgerows, and biodiverse habitat in the process, to invest in building a future which is bright for all life on earth. We must act now to save our wildlife."

Mike Bastow from Oswestry

Mike Bastow, a learning and development specialist from Oswestry, said: "I’m here because we depend on nature and biodiversity to pollinate our crops and sustain us. The UK is one of the most wildlife deprived counties in Europe and every year more species are added to the endangered list.