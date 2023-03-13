Ludlow's real life Wombles on the clean up campaign trail

Ludlow Womble Imogen Jones with a line up of rubbish collected from the side of the A49. Photo: Sam Jones

The group - named after the fictional furry characters from children's TV in the 1980s - was started by local osteopath-acupuncturist Sam Jones and his wife Imogen, an antiquarian bookbinder, but has grown in number to about seven regulars.

Osteopath Sam, 53, said: "I am happy bending over to pick up rubbish!

"We started at the beginning of February in winter we can see all the rubbish and will be going on until the Spring growth covers it all up."

It hasn't been all unpleasant - although there has been plenty of that - Sam revealed that Imogen found a £10 note!

"We feel quite good about it when we have finished," he added. "We have had a good response on social media. We just go out and do it, we aren't in the way of the traffic."

And Sam has a message for everyone who winds down their window and throws out rubbish on the side of the road.

"There are plenty of opportunities for people to find a bin and dispose of it responsibly," he said. "Or they can carry it home."

On social media Sam has appealed for people to spread the message not to drop litter and to consider the impact if everyone just put it into bins.

He said: "In our local area we have collected 100 bags of rubbish. This would take one person 30 hours of voluntary work to complete. Imagine the amount of rubbish across the UK.

"Are you or someone you know habitually littering? Can you change your habit of discarding rubbish away from your home?

"In every situation you are in… Imagine what an impact it would have on our countryside and towns, villages, cities, if everyone took up the responsibly of putting their rubbish into bins?