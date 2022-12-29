Shropshire set for cloudy start to 2023 after rain on New Year's Eve

A graphic showing predicted rain around Shropshire at about 6am on January 1. Projection: Met Office

Those celebrating the start of a new year outdoors might be able to stay dry, with light rain predicted around the county on December 31. Light rain is expected in south Shropshire on New Year's Eve at about 6pm, then in areas including Newport, Oswestry and west of Shrewsbury at 9pm.

Heavier rain is expected in Powys on Saturday evening, including at Newtown and Welshpool, and a band of rain could then brush over Oswestry up to around midnight as the new year begins.

January 1 is forecast to be cloudy throughout Shropshire with the chance of sporadic rainy spells all over the county up to about midday. The heaviest rain in the county, from 4-8mm an hour, is predicted to hit north Telford, Bridgnorth and Ludlow at about 6am, then Market Drayton at 9am.

The county is then expected to avoid further rain for the rest of the day.