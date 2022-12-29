Notification Settings

All seven planets visible in the sky tonight

By Megan Jones

There will be a chance to see a solar system spectacle in the sky tonight.

Photo: Lee Nuttall @midlands_night_sky on Instagram
If you look south-west towards the horizon tonight, you might be in for a chance with seeing all seven planets in the sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye, with Uranus and Neptune observable with binoculars or a telescope.

Mercury and Venus may be difficult to spot, given their low position in the sky.

Unlike stars, planets do not twinkle. Mars is always easiest to spot, give its reddish colour, while Saturn appears golden.

The clearest view is expected to be about half an hour after sunset.

Light cloud forecast across the West Midlands and Shropshire may interrupt attempts to catch a glimpse of the spectacular, but the chance is too good to miss.

A number of skyscanning apps are available to help amateur sky-gazers find their way,

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

