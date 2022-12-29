All seven planets visible in the sky tonight

Photo: Lee Nuttall @midlands_night_sky on Instagram

If you look south-west towards the horizon tonight, you might be in for a chance with seeing all seven planets in the sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye, with Uranus and Neptune observable with binoculars or a telescope.

Mercury and Venus may be difficult to spot, given their low position in the sky.

Unlike stars, planets do not twinkle. Mars is always easiest to spot, give its reddish colour, while Saturn appears golden.

The clearest view is expected to be about half an hour after sunset.

Light cloud forecast across the West Midlands and Shropshire may interrupt attempts to catch a glimpse of the spectacular, but the chance is too good to miss.