Three days left to vote for Shropshire wildlife rescue centre to get up to £2,000

Cuan's hospital manager Fran Hill holding a pigeon

Volunteers at Cuan Wildlife Rescue near Much Wenlock issued the reminder to their supporters on December 27.

The latest round of grants from MyGivingCircle will see 10 animal welfare charities win grants ranging from £500 to £2,000.

Cuan Wildlife is Shropshire's only 24/7 rescue centre and takes in more than 6,000 sick, injured or orphaned wild animals and birds each year, with the aim of nursing them back to health.

Becky Lewis, wildlife care assistant at Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre, Much Wenlock

Once the animals are fully recovered, volunteers will then – in most cases – return them to the wild, in the areas from which they came.

All proceeds from the grant will go towards the day-today running of the hospital, as well as the caring of the animals it homes.

With the amount of admissions to Cuan Wildlife Rescue growing every year – and without financial backing from the Government – the charity relies entirely on donations from the public and grants.

Staff at Cuan Wildlife Centre

Cuan Wildlife Rescue is currently sitting in 19th place in the UK and Ireland grant category with 3,140 votes.

Voting will close on December 30, after which the winners will be announced.