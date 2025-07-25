Delta Aquariid meteor shower to reach its peak - When can I see the Delta Aquariid meteor shower?

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is a moderate meteor shower which peaks in late July.

Royal Museums Greenwich says the Delta Aquariid meteor shower is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, however those living at mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere can still catch a glimpse.

Delta Aquariid meteor shower to light up the night sky (Danny Lawson/PA)

How can I see the Delta Aquariid meteor shower?

The radiant of the shower lies above the southern horizon.

You should make sure you are in a dark sky area and have an unobstructed view towards the south. The naked eye is the best instrument to use to see meteors. Don’t use binoculars or a telescope as these have narrow fields of view. Make sure to allow your eyes to adapt to the dark.

After locating the Delta Aquarii on the sky, look away from the radiant point. Meteors appear longer the further away from the radiant you look, so look about 45 degrees away from Delta Aquarii.

When can I see the Delta Aquariid meteor shower?

This year, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak on July 30, but is active from July 12 to August 23.