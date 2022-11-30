RSPCA says bird flu scare is 'timely reminder' to look after garden birds

Almost 9,000 calls about sick or weak garden birds have prompted the RSPCA to issue warnings about dirty feeders

As autumn turns to winter and bird-lovers step up supplementary feeding, data from the RSPCA highlights just how vulnerable garden birds can be to ill health.

The charity received 8,750 calls about sick or weak garden birds last year, and with the helpline struggling with an unprecedented high volume of calls, it is asking the public to help maintain the health of garden birds.

Whilst only 52 of those calls came from Shropshire, a spokesperson from the charity said that this year's bird flu scare is a timely reminder of the devastation that can occur from contagious diseases.

While bird flu doesn’t tend to affect garden birds, steps to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading through a bird population are essential whatever the species.

The charity has recommended cleaning feeders weekly and water containers every day.

Feeders should also be rotated around the garden to keep bird droppings and bacteria from building up, and feeding areas should be kept raised above the ground to deter mice, rats and other unwanted visitors.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said: “Birds can die from diseases caught from dirty feeders and water bowls so it’s really important to keep garden bird feeders clean.

“Last year, we took almost 9,000 calls from people reporting sick or weak garden birds. That’s already far too many, but sadly, that figure is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg; many birds will become sick and will die unseen by humans.

“It’s really heart-warming that so many people - around half the population - want to help garden birds by feeding them. But this data suggests that birds are not as healthy as they should be and one way we can make a difference and keep them disease-free is good hygiene.

“While bird flu - a terrible disease which is currently sweeping through our waterfowl and seabird populations - thankfully doesn’t tend to affect garden birds very often, it’s a timely reminder of the devastation that can occur from a highly contagious disease.