Climate change protesters 'sound the alarm' in Ironbridge

The Cop27 protest march in Ironbridge

People young and old joined the decentralised Global Day of Action to coincide with Cop27 in Egypt.

They responded to a call from Global Justice Coalition to join in a day of action with groups around the world, in an event organised by Extinction Rebellion Groups across Shropshire.

Beating everything from drums to pots and pans they walked from Dale End to the Iron Bridge, led by a Samba group.

At noon the group "sounded the alarm" before hearing from speakers.

Clang for COP today in Ironbridge! Activists, Climate justice groups and Trade unions all out to demand real change while the lobbyists greenwash COP #cop27egypt #COP27 #copout pic.twitter.com/muqjcgrn62 — SWP Telford and Shropshire (@TelfordShropSWP) November 12, 2022

"Together we are demanding an end to climate and other injustices, and an urgent response from governments and leaders to climate and other multiple linked crises," said one.

"Our UK presidency of Cop26 has ended in failure. Carbon emissions continue to rise.

Fracking is back on the agenda and hundreds of new oil field licences are planned. Water companies continue to be use our rivers as open sewers and the destruction of wildlife habitat increases."

"We wanted to create a wall of sound and send a message to the delegates of Cop27 in a family-orientated event."