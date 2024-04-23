3am pizza takeaway plan sparks town council objection

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Caprinos Pizza in Market Place, Wellington, has applied for permission to trade until 3am every Friday and Saturday night – which they say will match competitors.

However, Wellington Town Council has voiced its objection to the change in opening hours after raising fears that it could result in more anti-social behaviour.

They said: “Anti-social hours will encourage more anti-social behaviour in that area. The area also has residents in close proximity who need to be considered with noise levels.”

If their proposal is approved then Caprinos Pizza would be allowed to open from 11am until 12.30am Monday to Thursday and between 11am and 3am on Friday and Saturdays.

“The client seeks to obtain permission for the above site to vary the operating hours due to loss of business which other local nearby food outlets are benefitting from,” said a planning statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Taking a look at the history of the surroundings and wider Telford & Wrekin area there are many examples where the local authority have deemed such adjustment to hours necessary in order to keep local businesses thriving during very tough economic climates.

“To conclude the stating hours in this application will be when the business will seize operating and staff will also vacate premises as these times.

“Unlike many outlets the client’s business does not play any sort of music or activities late into the night and the type of food prepared is oven baked pizzas.”

Caprinos Pizza moved to Wellington after planning permission was approved almost three years ago for the building to be changed from a dessert eatery to the sale of hot food.

Attached to the permission was a restriction over the opening hours, which they now want to change.

The application has received support from two Wellington residents with one feeling that the opening times condition was ‘not fair’ on the business.

Another resident argued that the business should ‘not be blamed’ for anti-social behaviour which police have the power to deal with.

“Depriving a local business of hours which brings it in line with others in immediate vicinity is unfair and discriminatory,” a supporting statement added.

“The town was business area well before it started to be used for residential use. Businesses should not be penalised for wanting a level playing field when it comes to streamlining opening / trading times in line with other local businesses of the same type.”

The variation of opening hours planning application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, number TWC/2024/0245. Any comments need to made during the consultation process which ends on April 25