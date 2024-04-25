Harper Adams University's forestry stars of the future take root thanks to generous John

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Hepworth studied for a National Diploma in Agriculture at Harper Adams before going on to build an award-winning career in forestry.

His studies at Harper Adams in the 1950s had such an impact on him that he later decided to fund a scholarship in conjunction with the University’s Development Trust – which has now shaped students’ forestry careers for more than a decade and a half.

John said: “I have won Yorkshire and National competitions in Forestry – as there is nowhere better to be happy than with nature in woodland.

“The best thing that ever happened to me was to go to Harper between 1957 and 1959, as this set my path to be successful in my career.

“As a thank you, I started the John Hepworth Scholarship and now 23 students have left to be Stars of the Future in Forestry.”

Each year, two students receive a scholarship of £2,000, which they can use to fund their studies, to cover the cost of educational equipment – or even, as one recipient has done, to buy their own trees.

Among those who have received a scholarship is third-year BSc (Hons) Rural Enterprise and Land Management student, Stephen Dale-Sunley, who is currently on his year-long industry placement.

He said: “I was very excited and grateful for receiving the scholarship and it gave me the opportunity to purchase several forestry-based books, as well as 100 saplings.

“I planted these strategically on my home farm, with the aim of creating shelter belts and areas that our grazed livestock could benefit from, offering protection from extreme weather which is becoming more common and promote the sustainability of our livestock operation.”

Harper Adams Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Doris Taylor, said: “John’s selfless philanthropy has helped shape the lives of more than 20 students since he first worked with us to set up his scholarship; and their successes are a testament not only to their work, but also of what a difference the support of a benefactor can make.

“John’s enthusiasm for forestry comes through in everything he does.

"He takes a great personal interest in each of the students who receive a scholarship, the letters which he receives from them, and the progression of their careers. He continues to speak of them as ‘Stars of the Future’ and we have been very lucky to have worked alongside him to provide these scholarships.”