Heifers sell for up to £2,850 at Bishops Castle sale
Heifers sold for up to £2,850 at Bishops Castle and District Quality Cattle Association’s successful sale of 450 store cattle.
Plus
Published
Buyers were packed around the sale ring at Bishops Castle Auction with top quality cattle on offer, producing an excellent trade throughout for Halls auctioneers.
The prize sale, which included potential show cattle, was sponsored by Wynnstay Group and judged by Gary and Meinir Howells from Carmarthenshire.