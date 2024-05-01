Shropshire Star
Heifers sell for up to £2,850 at Bishops Castle sale

Heifers sold for up to £2,850 at Bishops Castle and District Quality Cattle Association’s successful sale of 450 store cattle.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Wendy Morgan (second from right) of E. H. Pennie & Son with her champion steer and (from left) judge Garry Howells, Holly Page from sponsor Wynnstay Group and auctioneer James Evans, Halls director.

Buyers were packed around the sale ring at Bishops Castle Auction with top quality cattle on offer, producing an excellent trade throughout for Halls auctioneers.

The prize sale, which included potential show cattle, was sponsored by Wynnstay Group and judged by Gary and Meinir Howells from Carmarthenshire.

