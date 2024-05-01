Search on for 26th Wales Woman Farmer of the Year

The competition aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the Welsh farming industry.

The winner of the award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl.

NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, a former winner of the award who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.

"Over the past 25 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2024 title and celebrating this great award.”

The closing date for the competition is Monday, May 27. The award will be presented on Thursday, July 25 on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show.

Heather Holgate, NFU Cymru & NFU Mutual Group Secretary who will be judging alongside Abi Reader, added: "For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income and NFU Mutual is proud to support this award. We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."

If you think anyone is worthy of a nomination, visit the NFU Cymru website, call 01982 554200 or email clare.williams@nfu.org.uk.