Planned new 'collections hub' could house over 55,000 unique items

Plans for the RAF Museum’s new “collections hub”, a building to store and display the museum’s huge collection of objects which they say represent “every aspect of RAF life” from across its history were lodged with Shropshire Council this week.

If approved, the scheme will see the new building constructed on the 15,000 square metre site next to the museum’s existing Michael Beetham Conservation Centre(MBCC). The museum says the new structure will allow it to open up uts collections, which are currently held on two non-public sites which prevent public visits and restricts staff and volunteer working, to the wider public.

“The new Collections Hub will enable us to conserve, research and share our stored collections with visitors for the first time, providing a welcome in and a springboard out to our communities, fostering local pride and belonging,” they said.