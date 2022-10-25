Notification Settings

Nothing to see here, say archaeologists at Ludlow development site

By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

An archaeological watching brief called for before a housing development is built on the outskirts of Ludlow found some bits of pottery and a single clay pipe bowl.

Exposed natural subsoil and bedrock in drainage cut. Copyright: Tigergeo 2022

Tigergeo was commissioned by Shropshire Homes to undertake an archaeological watching brief at Middleton Court, Middleton.

A mixed use development including 68 dwellings for the site on the north side of Sheet Road has been granted.

A report to Shropshire Council said: "The only artefacts observed were in the topsoil and comprised of a range of post-medieval pottery wares and a single clay pipe bowl. The bowl was stamped with a wheel or star motive common Shropshire and its adjacent counties and can be dated to c.1680.

"The clay pipe bowl was retained and pending the requirements of the archive will be discarded within a period of six months."

Council planners have approved the archaeological conditions, but another condition, the production of a travel plan has not been approved.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

