Nothing to see here, say archaeologists at Ludlow development site

Exposed natural subsoil and bedrock in drainage cut. Copyright: Tigergeo 2022

Tigergeo was commissioned by Shropshire Homes to undertake an archaeological watching brief at Middleton Court, Middleton.

A mixed use development including 68 dwellings for the site on the north side of Sheet Road has been granted.

A report to Shropshire Council said: "The only artefacts observed were in the topsoil and comprised of a range of post-medieval pottery wares and a single clay pipe bowl. The bowl was stamped with a wheel or star motive common Shropshire and its adjacent counties and can be dated to c.1680.

"The clay pipe bowl was retained and pending the requirements of the archive will be discarded within a period of six months."