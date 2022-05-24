Chance to have your say on Shropshire's great outdoors

Shropshire Hills AONB

Shropshire Council's Annual Outdoor Recreation User Survey asks about the county's outdoors, how they get their information and anything that gets in the way of them using the facilities.

Information gathered in the survey is used to back up the county's Great Outdoors Strategy 2018-28.

It sets out how the council and its partners at the same time aim to conserve and enhance the natural environment, improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local tourism economy.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “Undertaking the survey each year allows Shropshire Council to understand how things are changing and where future actions should be prioritised so our strategy can evolve, and people can continue to improve their wellbeing by being active outdoors.”

To take part in the Annual Outdoor Recreation User Survey, please shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/shropshire-s-great-outdoors-annual-public-survey-2022/ It is open until Friday, August 5, 2022.

The Shropshire outdoor partnerships service maintains and protects public rights of way, country parks, countryside and heritage sites, greenspaces and play areas, and supports the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.