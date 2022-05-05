Where the lodges would be placed within the Red Kite holiday park - from UK Grid Reference Finder.

The Onions family who own the Red Kite Touring Park have applied to build eight lodges at the site which is just off the B4518 road that leads up to Llyn Clywedog.

Documents show that during a pre-application consultation with the council’s planning officers last year the initial proposal was for 10 glamping pods or lodges.

Agent, Savills said that following these discussions the scheme was “adjusted” and the number reduced to eight.

Savills explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Savills said: “The subject planning application is simplistic in nature and seeks consent for the siting of eight high quality lodges within the existing confines of Red Kite Touring Park within the northern section of the permitted

touring caravan area.

“The proposed development will increase the offer of accommodation on site to cater for all types of holidays.”

“Red Kite Touring Caravan Park is a recently established touring caravan park located a mile to the north-west of Llanidloes.

“Since permission was granted in 2014, the park has been developed to an extremely high standard and comprises 66 developed touring caravan pitches, a site reception, warden’s lodge and toilet block together with landscape planning and environmental improvements throughout.

The lodges would measure 40 feet by 20 feet and would have a living area, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen facilities,

Savills also explain that legally the lodges would be classed as “caravans” which means they can be moved and will arrive on site “pre-assembled.”

The lodges would then be anchored onto a concrete base,

Savills said: “The planning application effectively seeks to utilise the northern section of the existing park by siting eight high quality lodges in a low-density layout with generous eight metres spacing’s between the units.

“The lodges have been arranged to reduce visual impact and assimilate the development within the landscape and the wider touring caravan’s area.”

Each lodge would have a parking space.

The family also own and run the nearby Clywedog Riverside Park which has 108 owner occupied static holiday caravans with supporting facilities.