Power cuts, fallen trees and trains cancelled: Storm Arwen causes havoc in Shropshire

Tree down in Telford. Pic: Telford Cops

A tree hit a train between the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line, causing damage to the carriage and stopping services this morning.

Police across the county have reported road closures due to fallen trees or debris in the road.

Homes have also been left without power in parts of Shropshire.

Tree on a carriage between the Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton line. Pic: Birmingham New Street Station

Western Power Distribution said there had been power cuts in Shrewsbury and Telford, and they worked through the night to resolve issues.

The county currently has a yellow warning for wind and snow in place which the Met Office says may cause some travel disruption and damage.

In North Wales, ITV were forced to pre-record Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! amid concerns, including that poor weather would meddle with the broadcast around Gwrych Castle.

Train services have been disrupted across the Midlands with trees falling on tracks or power cables, and even on trains themselves.

A fallen tree in Chirk cemetery this morning

A carriage on the Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury line was hit by a falling tree. Network Rail said it would clear the line as quickly as possible.

⚠️Services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury are disrupted after a train hit a tree on the line.



👷🏼We will clear the tree and damaged train as quickly as possible.



ℹ️Please check @nationalrailenq @WestMidRailway @tfwrail for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/VsBUIjuf2V — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) November 27, 2021

Rail replacement services are in place for the line between Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton and valid train tickets are being accepted.

Transport for Wales has warned people not to travel due to the volume of incidents across their rail network and have suspended all trains.

A Twitter update said: "Severe weather in Wales means that speed restrictions and line blocks may be in place.

"We have suspended trains on all our routes, and are advising customers not to travel at present. This will be reviewed at 12:00pm.

"With so many separate incidents @networkrail advise it will take some time for their teams to attend all incidents of trees blocking the line.

"We advise passengers not to travel as many roads are also closed due to fallen trees & emergency road transport is not a safe option."

Gusts of up to 60mph reached Shawbury overnight, with gusts between 55-65mph across the rest of the county.

💨💨💨



Gusts reached 60mph overnight at #Shawbury in #Shropshire.



Gusts widely touched between 55-65mph.⚠️



Amber warning for wind in force over NW Shropshire until 9am.



A yellow warning for wind is in force over all of Shropshire until 6pm. pic.twitter.com/q946l4pNPW — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWX) November 27, 2021

Police in Telford said they have been dealing with crashes and incidents caused by Storm Arwen overnight.

They have advised people to avoid travelling during high winds if possible, and warned of a large fallen tree in Donnington.

Telford Cops said: "If you’re wondering how windy it is outside, it’s this windy!

"Massive tree down on St Georges Rd Donnington blocking the road, one of several down across #Telford.