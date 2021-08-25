Final improvements to Ironbridge Gorge flood defences set to start in September

Flood barriers in Ironbridge

In a joint partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency (EA) a review has been completed and additional measures such as the road design itself along with reinforcements to the barriers will begin on Monday, September 6.

Road closures are expected to start for a period of up to seven weeks with further details now available online.

Cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor David Wright said: “In 2020/21 we experienced some of the highest ever recorded levels on the River Severn and this work aims to reinforce and improve the measures already in place.

“We were hoping to have this vitally important work completed earlier this year but Storm Christoph made that impossible.

“We understand the works will cause disruption but this is essential to create the best possible defences for the gorge and protect residents and businesses; we thank people in advance for their continued patience.”

Telford & Wrekin Council continues to lobby Government for more action to protect properties throughout the area – not just on the Wharfage.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents Ironbridge, said: "Currently large parts are not protected at all and we wanted to make sure the Government understands that flooding affects the whole community including areas such as Dale End, the south bank of the river in Ironbridge and Jackfield and Coalport."

In February 2020 the flooding caused some of the highest river levels ever experienced on the River Severn.

This resulted in the temporary flood defence barrier to be moved by the force of the flood water.

While the temporary flood defence barrier continued to be operational and properties were defended, the Environment Agency carried out a detailed review while considering possible improvements to be made.

While the improvement works will make the system even more resilient, the barriers are deployed on a best endeavour basis.

Residents are advised to take action, even if the barriers are deployed, to reduce the impact of flooding on property.

Enquiries regarding roadworks can be sent to Telford & Wrekin Council at highways@Telford.gov.uk and for further information about the scheme, visit www.Telford.gov.uk/resurfacing

For specific enquires about the barriers themselves contact Enquiries_Westmids@environment-agency.gov.uk