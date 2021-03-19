Calls to turn river water into power

Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South, echoed the suggestion of Llangollen town councillor, Stuart Davies, to examine the possibility of setting up energy generating projects in the River Dee.
After the recent decision of Llangollen Town Council to declare a climate emergency, councillor Davies suggested investigating harnessing the power of the River Dee at Mile End Mill and other possible locations.
Councillor Davies said: “Given that Llangollen has a history as a mill town going back to the 13th century, it would be very exciting if the town council and national politicians could work together to bring some 'Green Dee Power' back to Llangollen. And I’m very pleased that our MP, Simon Baynes, is backing me in looking into the feasibility of these projects.”
Mr Baynes MP said: “The environment was one of my top three priorities when elected as the MP for Clwyd South. Since then, I have spoken in Parliament in support of local hydroelectric projects, such as the Corwen community hydro scheme, and also about the cross-party Local Electricity Bill. The possibility of generating hydroelectric power once more on the River Dee is very exciting and I’m sure will attract a great deal of support in the community in Llangollen.”