Calls to turn river water into power

Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South, echoed the suggestion of Llangollen town councillor, Stuart Davies, to examine the possibility of setting up energy generating projects in the River Dee.

After the recent decision of Llangollen Town Council to declare a climate emergency, councillor Davies suggested investigating harnessing the power of the River Dee at Mile End Mill and other possible locations.

Councillor Davies said: “Given that Llangollen has a history as a mill town going back to the 13th century, it would be very exciting if the town council and national politicians could work together to bring some 'Green Dee Power' back to Llangollen. And I’m very pleased that our MP, Simon Baynes, is backing me in looking into the feasibility of these projects.”