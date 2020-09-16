Snip mask straps to save birds, urges charity

With Keep Wales Tidy Autumn Clean Cymru underway, the RSPCA has issued the call.

The charity said it had dealt with 35 incidents across the country since lockdown was first announced on March 23.

The warning comes as new rules have come into force in Wales stating people must wear face masks in shops and other indoor public spaces, unless they have particular health conditions or are children under the age of 12

Chris Sherwood, the RSPCA’s chief executive, said: “For many years the public have been aware of the message to cut up plastic six-pack rings before throwing them away to stop animals getting tangled in them.

"Now we are keen to get out the message that the same should be done for face masks too.

“Very sadly, animals are susceptible to getting tangled up in them.

“Now that face masks are increasingly the norm, and – as of Monday – are compulsory in shops and indoor public spaces in Wales, our snip the straps message is more important than ever.

“Thousands of these masks are being thrown away every day.

“We’re concerned discarded face masks could become a significant hazard, particularly to wild animals and birds.”

For further information about the scheme, visit the website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/pages/category/autumn-clean-cymru