MP hopeful of funding to help deal with floods

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, who is leading a group of more than 40 MPs calling for help to address flooding on the River Severn, said he was "expecting an announcement from the Government on this important issue".

Mr Kawczynski has said flooding is the potential biggest risk to Shrewsbury's economic development in coming years.

He said: "I have been led to believe the government has now realised the extent of the the problem of the River Severn and will be making an announcement on funding for this."

Earlier this year Shrewsbury and Ironbridge were devastated by serious flooding, causing damage to businesses and homes.