Shropshire MP joins calls for ‘green recovery’

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, who is chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, joined colleagues from the Conservative Environment Network Parliamentary Caucus in sending the letter.

It comes ahead of a statement, which is planned for early next month, by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak when he will announce a recovery package to kick-start the UK economy after several months in lockdown and address rapid declines in employment.

The letter urged the Government to back the British green industries of the future and low-carbon infrastructure projects, such as electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy projects, and home energy efficiency retrofits, to bring jobs to all corners of the country whilst also putting the UK on track to meeting its world-leading net zero emissions target.

Mr Dunne said: “The UK has had the fastest per capita falls in greenhouse gas emissions and the fastest per capita economic growth rate in the G7 since 1990, so we know that we do not have to choose between a strong economy and a healthy environment.

“The evidence from the last economic crisis shows green investments returned the most economic benefits.”

He added: “As we rebuild from this crisis, we should build back better, in a way that boosts our economy whilst delivering our commitment to leave our environment in a better state for future generations.

“That’s why I’ve written to the Prime Minister in support of a green recovery.”