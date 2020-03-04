Flood warning and several alerts in force in Shropshire as further rain is forecast

There is a flood warning in place for the River Severn at Quatford, near Bridgnorth, meaning flooding is expected.

River levels at the Bridgnorth gauge peaked at 4.6m on Monday evening and remain high but are beginning to fall, although rain is forecast for the next couple of days.

Levels also remain high but are now slowly falling at the Crew Green, Montford and Welsh Bridge river gauges.

Low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley have been affected by flooding.

The Government's flood information service says the situation is being closely monitored.

It says: "At the Wharfage in Ironbridge we continue to be on site, and are working with partners to ensure that the temporary defences continue to be effective."

There are also flood alerts in force for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and the River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, meaning flooding is possible.

In Shrewsbury, The Armoury pub has organised an informal advice drop-in and coffee morning for Shrewsbury businesses on Tuesday, March 10, from 10.30am-12pm.

Representatives from the Shropshire Star, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and Shrewsbury BID will be available for questions.

See the latest weather forecast:

Wednesday morning forecast 04/03/2020

