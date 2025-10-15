'Marks an important moment for the resilient community' - Fire-hit St Martins School to hold last-minute open event

St Martins School's open evening for pupils moving from Year 6 into Year 7 was cancelled following a significant blaze at the site on Sunday, September 21.

The event was due to be take place just days after the fire, which caused extensive damage to the school's arts centre, dining hall and surrounding areas.

As the all-through school - that caters for pupils aged three to 16 - continues its recovery, pupils are returning on a phased basis.

Pupils at St Martins School with the school dog Mr Wilko

Despite the disruption, the school has now arranged an open event so that families still have the opportunity to learn more about life at St Martins.

The event will take place on Thursday (October 16) with headteacher presentations at 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for the 3-16 Education Trust said: "St Martins School is delighted to announce its rescheduled Year 6 to Year 7 open event, taking place this week on Thursday. Following the recent fire and the school's gradual reopening, the event marks an important moment for the resilient St Martins School community.

"Prospective parents are warmly invited to visit the school sports centre, where they will have the opportunity to meet our dedicated staff and enthusiastic students, learn about the school’s excellent provision, and experience first-hand the spirit that makes St Martins unique.

"Due to limited places, booking is essential. We look forward to welcoming parents to St Martins School."

For further information or to reserve a place, visit: https://www.stmartins3-16.org/