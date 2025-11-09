'It's important that it is never forgotten' - Shrewsbury schools unite for special Remembrance event

Woodfield Infant School and Nursery and St George's Junior School held their annual Remembrance event at 11am on Friday (November 7), gathering on the St George's playground to honour those who have served and sacrificed.

The tradition sees the two neighbouring schools unite each year, and this year's event was extended to include the whole school community.

The joint Remembrance event has become a much-valued tradition between the schools, offering pupils an opportunity to reflect on the importance of remembrance.

Pupils created artwork and handmade poppies for the occasion, which were held and displayed around the school as part of the tribute.