'I will miss them dreadfully' - Fond farewell to teaching assistant after 22 years at Telford primary school

From walking through the gates as a pupil, to seeing her sons do the same, and working there for 22 years, Heather Kynaston's story is now woven into the history of St Lawrence Church of England Primary School.

It was the end of an era as pupils gathered last Thursday (October 23) to say goodbye to the teaching assistant whose connection to St Lawrence stretches back to her own childhood.

Heather attended the school before her three sons later followed in her footsteps, and her mother also worked there as a teaching assistant - making it a true family affair.

St Lawrence CofE Primary School in Telford have bid a fond farewell to teaching assistant Heather Kynaston

Asked how long she has been involved with St Lawrence, Heather said: "For many years, ever since I was a little girl I came here. I was a pupil here, my sons came here, my Mum worked here, and I have been working here for 22 years.