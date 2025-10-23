'Staff are positive role models' - Telford nursery upgraded by Ofsted as improvements highlighted

Busy Bees Day Nursery in Priorslee has been upgraded by Ofsted to 'Good' in all areas after an inspection on September 18.

In January, the nursery was slapped with a 'Requires Improvement' grading by the education watchdog, with several shortfalls identified.

However, inspectors now say staff have made marked progress and are delivering high standards of care and education.

Busy Bees Day Nursery in Priorslee, Telford. Picture: Google.

"Staff are positive role models," the report said. "They communicate using good manners and clearly explain their expectations for children's behaviour.