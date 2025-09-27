'Children truly flourish here': Telford nursery 'bursting with pride' at 'Outstanding' Ofsted grade

ABC Day Nursery in Hadley was awarded the top grade overall and across all areas of the inspection framework after an inspection in August.

In a report published on Tuesday (September 23) inspectors praised the nursery as a "highly engaging, family-focused" setting where children "truly flourish".

Staff were described as "excellent role models," and the nursery's commitment to children’s wellbeing was found to be "exceptionally well-promoted".

To mark the achievement, staff and children celebrated with balloons and confetti.

Staff and children at ABC Day Nursery in Hadley celebrate their 'Outstanding' Ofsted report. Photo: ABC Day Nursery Ltd

In a social media post, the nursery said: "We are literally bursting with pride, and feel our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding early years experiences shines through in this report.

"Thank you so much to our dedicated, passionate teams, our wonderful families and the children who make our community so special.

"The only way we can deliver this is with a team with the same vision, a team with passion, energy and drive and a team committed to growing, learning and providing the very best, day in, day out!"

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management at ABC Day Nursery in Hadley were all rated 'Outstanding'.

The report also praised ABC Day Nursery for its strong community links, which are used to enrich children's learning experiences. Children are said to benefit from regular visits to the local library for storyteller sessions, and enjoy opportunities such as seeing an RAF helicopter and a fire engine up close.

Inspectors also noted the nursery’s inclusive approach, highlighting how children’s diverse cultural backgrounds are celebrated through resources and festivals such as Eid and Diwali.

Among the glowing feedback in the report, inspectors wrote: "Children truly flourish in this highly engaging, family-focused nursery. Staff place children's wellbeing at the heart of their practice.

"Children who are settling in receive calm, sensitive reassurance until they feel secure and confident. This highly effective, nurturing approach has an exceptional impact on children's emotional development and self-esteem.

"Staff are excellent role models who set consistently high expectations for behaviour and demonstrate positive attitudes at all times.

"Positive choices are continually reinforced, while gentle guidance and supportive questioning help children to reflect on their actions. This approach supports children to show respect for each other and the environment. Their behaviour is exceptional.

"Staff actively foster children's independence and problem-solving from a very young age. They encourage children to take on practical challenges, such as feeding themselves, pouring drinks and managing simple tasks safely. Consequently, children grow in confidence and capability as they develop essential knowledge and skills needed for later learning and life."