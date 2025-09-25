Telford nursery where children are 'cherished, nurtured and supported to flourish' celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted report

ABC Day Nursery Hollinswood, based at Hollinswood Infant School, has been praised for its "exceptional" leadership, teaching, and nurturing environment where staff place children's wellbeing at the "heart of their practice".

In a report published last Friday (September 19) Ofsted awarded the nursery the top grade overall and judged it 'Outstanding' in all four sub-areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

ABC Day Nursery, based at Hollinswood Infant School, has celebrated an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report. Photo: ABC Day Nursery Ltd

The nursery also received an 'Outstanding' rating after a previous inspection in 2020.

Leaders at the nursery expressed their delight at the report with a celebratory post online showing staff and children celebrating.

A spokesperson for ABC Day Nursery Ltd said: "We are so proud of our amazing Team Hollinswood and grateful for our wonderful children and families. We could not be more excited to share the wonderful report with you all."

Inspectors praised the leadership team as "exceptional", noting their "clear, ambitious vision" and passion for providing every child with the best possible start in life.

The report also highlighted how children’s imaginations "shine throughout the nursery", with everyday objects turned into exciting play opportunities. Children are said to enjoy "rich and varied" chances to explore their creativity and are regularly encouraged to engage with nature, including composting and recycling as part of their daily routine.

The nursery also earned praise for supporting children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are "exceptionally well".

The report said: "For every child, this nursery offers an enriching experience where they are cherished, nurtured and supported to flourish. From the moment they arrive, staff welcome them with warmth and care, knowing their individual personalities, interests and needs.

"Children quickly feel safe and secure, settling with ease and starting their day full of assurance and enthusiasm. The nursery is highly inclusive and celebrates diversity in meaningful ways. Books, displays and resources reflect a wide range of cultures, abilities, family structures and languages, ensuring that every child feels represented and valued.

"Staff place children's wellbeing at the heart of their practice. From the earliest age, children are supported to recognise and express their feelings through songs, pictures and simple words. They learn calming strategies, such as taking deep breaths or seeking comfort, and staff respond with warmth and sensitivity.

"Staff model empathy and kindness, which children mirror in their own actions. As a result, children display exemplary behaviour, showing genuine care for others."