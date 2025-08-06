'Children thrive in the care of nurturing staff' - Pre-school near Oswestry is 'Outstanding' across the board

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management at Morda Pre-school, based at Morda CofE Primary School, have all been graded 'Outstanding' after an inspection on July 14.

In a glowing report published on Monday (August 4), Ofsted said children "thrive" at the "calm and welcoming" setting where staff have an "exceptional understanding" of the curriculum.

Parents are said to "speak enthusiastically" about the pre-school and the "incredible range of experiences" their children enjoy.

The pre-school is based at Morda Church of England Primary School. Photo: Google

The report said staff create "fantastic opportunities" for children to build on their fine motor skills. Older children can use hammers, screwdrivers and wire cutters, understanding and adhering to safety measures. Ofsted said this supports risk-taking and boosts their confidence.