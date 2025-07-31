'Children are excited to attend this nurturing pre-school' - High praise for Shrewsbury pre-school from Ofsted

In a glowing report published on Monday (July 28), Holy Trinity Pre-school, based at Holy Trinity Church with St Julian Belle Vue, has been graded 'Good' following an inspection in June.

Behaviour and attitudes at the pre-school have been graded 'Outstanding' while the quality of education, personal development, and leadership and management have all been rated 'Good'.

Inspectors said the pre-school has developed a "well-organised" curriculum that is "tailored to meet children's individual needs and abilities".

The report stated that opportunities for children to develop in the "prime areas of learning are strong", and said children demonstrate their "kindness and compassion" for others.

The "ambitious" curriculum is said to nurture children's interests in the world around them and provide first-hand learning opportunities. Inspectors learned how children plant seeds and nurture plants and vegetables as they grow, and also learn about people living in their community, enjoying visits to residential homes where they sing.

Moreover, Ofsted said children's needs are "prioritised" within the "nurturing setting". The report concluded: "Leaders and managers are passionate about delivering a unique setting that has a positive impact on children and families alike."

The Ofsted inspection was Holy Trinity Pre-school's first since 2019.

The report said: "Children are excited to attend this nurturing pre-school. They arrive with a smile and immediately begin exploring the resources and activities with curiosity.

"The pre-school team offer children a warm welcome and join them at their chosen activities. This helps them to feel settled and safe.

"Children develop positive attachments with their key person and all the pre-school team. They know that they can go to anyone for comfort or reassurance.

"Children take part in imaginative journeys with their friends. They use available resources to create props for their play. For instance, children go on a boat ride and use wooden planks as their oars as staff sing songs with them.

"Children develop confidence in their physical abilities. They demonstrate excellent control of tools when writing their name. Outside, children explore the rope swing. They confidently pull the rope to the low-level platform, where they carefully negotiate how to hold on, before swinging away.

"Children take part in regular outings in the community. For instance, they enjoy exploring outdoor learning spaces. They practice working together to investigate and solve problems.

"In addition to this, children learn about other people living in their community. They visit local residential homes, where they share songs and build their confidence in new social situations."

The full report can be read here.