'Outstanding' Ofsted grade for Shrewsbury college for adults with learning disabilities

Condover College, a specialist further education college in Shrewsbury has received an 'Outstanding' from Ofsted in their recent inspection.

The report, published this week, highlighted the excellent experience that students receive at the college.

Inspectors said that "students flourish in the respectful, open and supportive culture that extends throughout the college" and "significantly improve their confidence, resilience and communication skills".

Tracy Gillett, director of education, said that she was bursting with pride for the amazing achievements of the students and staff at the college.