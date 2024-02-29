Shropshire school receives Good Ofsted rating after 'incredible transformation'

Ludlow Primary School was inspected at the end of January for the first time since the amalgamation of Ludlow Infant and Nursery Academy and Ludlow Junior School in September 2019.

A Good rating was achieved in all sub categories of the school, it said in a statement.

The school is a part of the Diocese of Hereford Multi-Academy Trust (DHMAT) and inspectors noted that the trust has "high aspirations for pupils" and that children get off to a ‘good start’ in the early years where they are ‘supported well to be confident and independent’.

Mr Andrew Teale, chief executive at DHMAT, said: “The publication of this report is a very important moment and it clearly recognises an incredible transformation at Ludlow Primary School over the last five years and the excellent leadership at all levels.