Headteacher's 'heartfelt thanks' as school keeps Ofsted 'good' rating with 'outstanding' elements

Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch was inspected in December and has announced that the overall rating was judged to be 'good' which maintains the same rating from its last inspection in 2017.

But leaders at the mixed school, a part of the Marches Academy Trust, are particularly pleased with being rated 'outstanding' in two sub-categories of Leadership and Personal Development.

Ratings are added up across six categories to reach an overall score and the school did not get any 'outstandings' in 2017.

In a statement the school said that it is celebrating an "incredible Ofsted report".

Under the leadership of headteacher Tim Stonall, the school says it has built on strong foundations to further create an environment conducive to learning and growth.

Leaders say they are setting a standard for educational schools across the region. Inspectors noted a high-quality curriculum that enables students to know more and do more.